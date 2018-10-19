Elizabeth Warren's Cherokee Cookbook Of Humiliation

Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren’s bizarre insistence to be accepted as a member of the Cherokee nation with her DNA results somewhere in the ballpark of 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American lineage have rightfully angered the Cherokee Nation.

Warren wrote a 1984 cookbook called Pow Wow Chow that was edited by Ms. Warren’s cousin Candy Rowsey and is described as a collection of recipes from the Five Civilized Tribes.

Radio talk show host Howie Carr released evidence alleging Ms. Warren’s recipes weren’t passed down from her great great great Cherokee Grandma, instead the Cherokee crab recipes were copied nearly word for word from a post made by a French Chef.

Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann, also listed himself as Cherokee and provided a recipe for Oriental Beef Stir-Fry which was apparently plagiarized from the Oswego Palladium-Times.