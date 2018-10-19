Elizabeth Warren's Cherokee Cookbook Of Humiliation

Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren’s bizarre insistence to be accepted as a member of the Cherokee nation with her DNA results somewhere in the ballpark of 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American lineage have rightfully angered the Cherokee Nation.

Warren wrote a 1984 cookbook called Pow Wow Chow that was edited by Ms. Warren’s cousin Candy Rowsey and is described as a collection of recipes from the Five Civilized Tribes.

Radio talk show host Howie Carr released evidence alleging Ms. Warren’s recipes weren’t passed down from her great great great Cherokee Grandma, instead the Cherokee crab recipes were copied nearly word for word from a post made by a French Chef.

Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann, also listed himself as Cherokee and provided a recipe for Oriental Beef Stir-Fry which was apparently plagiarized from the Oswego Palladium-Times.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video Causing Twitter to Ban Accounts

See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video Causing Twitter to Ban Accounts

U.S. News
Comments
Infowars' 'Real News' Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

Infowars’ ‘Real News’ Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

U.S. News
Comments

Vox Editor: Trump Hopes His Supporters “Will Murder Journalists”

U.S. News
comments

Media, Democrats Blame Trump For Murder Of Saudi Journalist

U.S. News
comments

Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Send the Military to the White House to “Get” Donald Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments