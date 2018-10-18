Elle Magazine Uses Fake ‘Kanye-Kim Split Up’ Tweet to Register Voters

Image Credits: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

Elle Magazine was blasted Thursday after a tweet containing fake news re-directed users to a voter registration page.

The tweet claimed famous celebrity power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were splitting up, and featured a picture of the two, complete with gasp and broken heart emojis.

A link in the tweet redirects to WhenWeAllVote.com, a non-profit voter registration site co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Hamilton actor and author Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a slew of other liberal entertainers.

The landing page is catered to Elle’s mainly female readership and encourages women to head to the polls for the midterms on Nov. 6.

“So far in the primaries, women have beat long-time incumbents and created historic races, all while redefining what it looks like to be a woman in politics. And now you have the opportunity to vote for them, or whomever you choose, in the midterm elections. No matter your party or your state, it’s more essential than ever to make your voice heard,” the page reads.

Twitter users slammed Elle for the cheap trick.

Many credited anti-Trump author Ashlee Marie Preston for devising the trick after she made a tweet last week lamenting Kanye and Kim’s imaginary break-up, with a link re-directing to vote.gov.

The Twitter deception is apparently gaining steam, as another fake celebrity news story concerning pop star Arianna Grande also redirects to vote.org.

Elle’s intentionally misleading tweet comes on the heels of West’s visit to the White House last week, where he discussed prison reform, his vision for the black community and his admiration of Trump himself.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

Watch: Kanye West Tells Trump MAGA Hat Is His Superman Cape

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Penn Jillette Says Twitter Now 'More Powerful than the Courts'

Penn Jillette Says Twitter Now ‘More Powerful than the Courts’

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Crazed Leftist Sounds Possessed as He Rips Up Ted Cruz Signs

Video: Crazed Leftist Sounds Possessed as He Rips Up Ted Cruz Signs

U.S. News
Comments

Border Patrol Seizes 300 Pounds of Meth in Arizona, California

U.S. News
comments

Angel Mom Slams Pelosi For Making Trump’s Border Wall About ‘Manhood’

U.S. News
comments

Walmart Encourages Bizarre ‘Furry’ Subculture

U.S. News
comments

Comments