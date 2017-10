Ellen DeGeneres recently scored one of the biggest interviews ever when she booked the Las Vegas shooting security guard Jesus Campos for his first interview since the tragic event took place.

How did Ellen land such a big interview after Campos avoided going on Sean Hannity and other programs?

It turns out DeGeneres has her very own slot machines in the Mandalay Bay casino and other MGM establishments.

RELATED: Jesus Returns: Mandalay Bay Security Guard Emerges on ‘Ellen’