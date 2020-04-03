Elmhurst Hospital Mystery: Long Lines And Crowds Only For MSM Cameras

How is it that every time MSM camera crews show up at the Elmhurst hospital in Queens – which we are told is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – there are long lines and hoards of people.

However, when citizen journalists and independent camera crews show up to the same hospital and shoot hours of footage, we get crickets.

Banned.video:

YouTube mirror:

Delve deeper into the mystery with the following videos!

Watch: Hundreds of Citizen Videos Prove Hospitals Are Empty when MSM Claims They Are Full

Also check out, Video: Americans Ask Why Are Hundreds Of Hospitals Are Empty: #FilmYourHospital Goes Viral

