Elon Musk Changes Twitter Avatar to Game That Predicted Globalist Takeover

Tech billionaire Elon Musk changed his Twitter avatar to the box art of a 20-year-old video game that took place in a dystopian future that at the time seemed like pure science fiction, but now is looking disturbingly prophetic.

The game, titled ‘Deus Ex,’ had a plot that centered around a man-made virus used to control the population and an international elite that used an empowered China alongside a crippled America to further their agenda, all while exploring themes of transhumanism, mass surveillance, and the destruction of local powers and individual freedom.

To be blunt, the game simply couldn’t be made today. Here’s a short video of just some of the dialogue the playable character can hear:

Released in the summer of 2000, the game’s protagonist ‘JC Denton’ begins his journey working for the United Nations as an anti-terrorist agent augmented with nanotechnology enabling him to be an unstoppable super-soldier.

Throughout his journey, Denton unravels a mass conspiracy where unelected leaders of ‘benevolent’ organizations and multinational corporations use mass media to unperson opposition as terrorists while controlling most countries’ lawmaking.





Screenshot of Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Elon Musk’s avatar change was around the same time of him calling out the inflated death counts of ‘corona.’ Remember, the game’s plot revolves around a man-made virus being instrumental to keep the masses in check.

Classifying all deaths as corona even if corona didn’t cause the death is simply a lie https://t.co/R1sgzcFS46 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020



Towards the end of the game, the hero tells the antagonist (ironically, a tech billionaire) that he is able to mass-produce a cure to save billions.

“A cure? A cure! Do you have any idea how easy it will be for me to make a new virus? All I have to do is find a very large prime number and multiply.” – Deus Ex villain Bob Page.

For a while, a popular trend on YouTube was to play the game’s soundtrack on top of Alex Jones’ monologues to create a final product that could be mistaken as the game’s own content.

Lastly, one of the game’s three endings involves people willingly accepting an AI overlord to rule over the planet, which brings to mind a recent Joe Rogan interview with Elon Musk.



