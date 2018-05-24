Elon Musk complains of 'holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies' in tirade

Elon Musk is not happy with Tesla’s recent media coverage, to put it mildly.

The Tesla CEO said Wednesday on Twitter that the public no longer respects “big media companies” because they “lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie.”

The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them https://t.co/Ay2DwCOMkr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

He also said President Donald Trump was elected because no one believes reporters anymore.

Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks “You’re just like Trump!” Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Then he said reporters are under constant pressure to produce work to attract advertising dollars from “fossil fuel companies” and other carmakers.

Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Finally, Musk said he plans to create a site where the public can “rate the core truth of any article and track the credibility” of every reporter over time.

Read more