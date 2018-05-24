Elon Musk complains of 'holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies' in tirade

Image Credits: JD Lasica, Flickr.

Elon Musk is not happy with Tesla’s recent media coverage, to put it mildly.

The Tesla CEO said Wednesday on Twitter that the public no longer respects “big media companies” because they “lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie.”

He also said President Donald Trump was elected because no one believes reporters anymore.

Then he said reporters are under constant pressure to produce work to attract advertising dollars from “fossil fuel companies” and other carmakers.

Finally, Musk said he plans to create a site where the public can “rate the core truth of any article and track the credibility” of every reporter over time.

