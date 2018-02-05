Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Schedule, Shares Mars Tourism Concepts

After delays of a few years, the Falcon Heavy rocket looks set to finally have its day in the sun. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed Sunday night the much- and often-delayed maiden launch of the rocket was still on schedule for Tuesday, like he had announced a week earlier.

He was referring to Florida time, which is the same as the rest of the East Coast.

Falcon Heavy, if its launch is successful, would be the world’s most powerful rocket in operation. Only two rockets in history — NASA’s Saturn V and the Soviet-era Russian-built Energia — were more powerful than the SpaceX rocket. And that is part of the reason why the Falcon Heavy is a good candidate for making a successful trip to neighboring Mars.

