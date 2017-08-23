Elon Musk just Unveiled the SpaceX Spacesuit

Elon Musk unveiled the SpaceX space suit on Wednesday.

Musk posted a picture of the suit to Instagram, where he made sure to alert his followers that it “actually works.”

“First picture of SpaceX spacesuit,” Musk said. “More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics [sic] and function. Easy to do either separately.”

The suit features a helmet and what appears to be a low-weight design. Given that it doesn’t look as bulky as NASA’s spacewalk suits, this is probably more of a flight suit meant to be worn by passengers traveling inside the ship rather than for spacewalks.

