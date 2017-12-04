Elon Musk Raising $1 Million For His Boring Company Selling Hats

With all the ventures Elon Musk has, the fact that he also needs money to run them is commonsense. His newest enterprise, a tunneling and infrastructure business, is called the Boring Company, and as of now, the only business it has (that is, a source of actual revenue) is selling hats.

This is no joke. Musk announced in October that the company was starting the sale of the hats, at $20 a piece (including shipping and taxes). And on Sunday, the billionaire entrepreneur announced on Twitter that the sale of the hats was being capped at a total of 50,000 pieces, and also that the company had already sold most of them.

To preserve the transcendent majesty & specialness of The Boring Company cap, we are capping cap orders at 50,000 caps. Almost there … https://t.co/YqjEQAfy3u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2017

The math behind the numbers is easy, as was pointed out by some of his Twitter followers.

