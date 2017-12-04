Elon Musk Raising $1 Million For His Boring Company Selling Hats

Image Credits: JD Lasica / Flickr.

With all the ventures Elon Musk has, the fact that he also needs money to run them is commonsense. His newest enterprise, a tunneling and infrastructure business, is called the Boring Company, and as of now, the only business it has (that is, a source of actual revenue) is selling hats.

This is no joke. Musk announced in October that the company was starting the sale of the hats, at $20 a piece (including shipping and taxes). And on Sunday, the billionaire entrepreneur announced on Twitter that the sale of the hats was being capped at a total of 50,000 pieces, and also that the company had already sold most of them.

The math behind the numbers is easy, as was pointed out by some of his Twitter followers.

