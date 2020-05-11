Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Production In Defiance Of California Shutdown Order

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has vowed to reopen his company’s car production line in Alameda County, California in defiance of its countywide shutdown order.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” Musk tweeted Monday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom commented Monday that he wasn’t aware the billionaire entrepreneur had reopened his Tesla facilities.

“As it was just mentioned, I need the details of that,” Newsom said. “My understanding is when I walked up to the podium today that wasn’t the case. I’m trying to monitor hundreds of thousands of businesses all throughout the state of California.”

Musk had announced he would file suit against Alameda County for violating its citizens civil liberties by keeping the area shut down.

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” he tweeted Saturday.

“There is no rational basis for this disparate treatment of two neighboring Tesla facilities both operating in federal critical infrastructure sectors,” the company said in the complaint.

“Alameda County has expressly recognized and publicized that ‘businesses may…operate to manufacture’ batteries and electric vehicles,” it continues.

“Inexplicably, however, the Third Order as well as County officials have simultaneously insisted that Tesla must remain shuttered, thereby further compounding the ambiguity, confusion and irrationality surrounding Alameda County’s position as to whether Tesla may resume manufacturing activities at its Fremont Factory and elsewhere in the County.”

Musk added that he would relocate his Tesla headquarters in Fremont to Texas or Nevada, noting that Tesla is the last car manufacturer in California.

But San Diego assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez responded to Musk’s lawsuit declaration on Sunday, saying “F*ck Elon Musk,” to which Musk replied, “Message received.”

Alameda County issued a statement in response to Musk’s announcement Monday, asking the company to reconsider its decision to reopen, adding they “hope that Tesla will likewise comply without further enforcement measures.”

