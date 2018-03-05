Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Improved Navigation, Map System ‘Almost Done’

A software update from Tesla will bring to the electric cars a new navigation platform that is “light-years ahead of current system,” but when exactly this update will be rolled out is not quite known. Tesla CEO Elon Musk only said “Almost done” on his Twitter account Saturday evening, in response to someone asking him to “fix routing for heavy traffic.”

In December, Musk was replying to another Tesla driver from the Netherlands when he said the navigation system overhaul was being tested before being rolled out in early 2018.

We are already in March, and since the system is still not ready for public release, a lot of Tesla drivers are wondering when they could actually expect the new, improved feature. A discussion on the forum on Tesla’s own website had only a few comments, with only one suggesting some sort of a timeline. And even that, from a member called Dramsey gave an estimate of between three and six months. Another comment by a forum member called RedShift was more critical: “Finally, Elon is changing his forecasts to more concrete data points like ‘almost done’. :-)”

A Tesla hacker called verygreen gave Electrek a preview of what the new system could look like, based on the hacker being able to activate the system in his own car. The new version seems “smoother and more detailed” than the current system, verygreen told the website. How the routing engine would be different is not yet known, though.

