Elon Musk’s Boring Company Wins O’Hare Express Contract

The Boring Company — the tunneling venture of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk — has landed its first commercial deal, “to design, build, finance, operate and maintain an O’Hare Express service.”

The official announcement about the City of Chicago awarding the contract to the Boring Company would be made Thursday by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Musk, but the company provided details on its website about what the proposed system would be like.

The network will be based on Musk’s Loop concept — “a high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported on autonomous electric skates traveling at 125-150 miles per hour.” Each skate, built on top of a modified Tesla Model X chassis, would carry between 8 and 16 passengers, and would have “a climate controlled cabin, luggage storage space, and Wi-Fi.”

