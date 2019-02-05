Elusive Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expected to Skip State of the Union

Spectators eager to catch a glimpse of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at President Trump’s State of the Union Address will be sadly disappointed.

Reports Tuesday claim the Supreme Court Justice who’s been missing for over a month will not attend Wednesday’s national speech, in addition to five other supremes.

According to The Hill:

The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office said it expects only Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to attend the proceedings in the House chamber.

Over the past month questions have arisen over the state of Ginsburg’s health after she was last seen being hauled into a van on a wheelchair after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

Some online argued the 85-year-old could very well be deceased.

But on Tuesday, word came that Ginsburg had attended a concert in her honor at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, with attendees describing her appearance as “glam, “resplendent,” and “magnificent.”

However, as pointed out by The American Mirror, no photos have surfaced of her appearance, despite a few Washington Post reporters attending the event.

Post reporter Robert Barnes noted the reclusive RBG went unnoticed by most:

Ginsburg did not speak, and many in the crowd did not know she was there. She sat in the back, and most saw her only as they left the performance. Michaels did not announce her presence.

Another Washington Post contributor in attendance, David Hagedorn, tweeted:

“What a delight to see RBG tonight at ‘Notorious RBG in Song,’ written & beautifully performed by her daughter-in-law, Patrice Michaels. She sat in the back, a few rows behind us, looking resplendent. Being hugged & wished a happy birthday by her made a grand night spectacular.”

It should be noted Ginsburg has not attended either of the president’s previous State of the Union speeches, as reported by The Post.

Ginsburg’s absence from the public eye has spurred calls for the aging Justice to retire, with Republicans eager to see President Trump nominate yet another conservative judge to the nation’s highest court.

