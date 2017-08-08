Email Evidence: New York Times Soliciting Anti-Trump Gov't Leakers

Image Credits: Spencer Platt / Getty.

Share40
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 40

Emails from a reporter for the New York Times to government employees obtained exclusively by Breitbart News demonstrate that the newspaper’s employees are not just on the receiving end of leaks, but are actually soliciting government employees to become leakers.

What’s more, the emails demonstrate the Times colluded with the president of government union to encourage and solicit these leaks—something that may become highly problematic for both institutions.

“Thanks again for taking the time to speak today,” Coral Davenport, an “Energy and Environment Correspondent” for the New York Times, writes in an email to John J. O’Grady of the EPA workers’ union. O’Grady is the president of the AFGE Council 238 in Chicago—which represents EPA workers.

Read more

Share40
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 40

Related Articles

MSNBC: 'Trump Should Be On 24-Hour Suicide Watch’

MSNBC: ‘Trump Should Be On 24-Hour Suicide Watch’

U.S. News
Comments
Investigator: ‘Donna Brazile is in a Category of Persons of Interest as it Relates to the Death of Seth Rich’

Investigator: ‘Donna Brazile is in a Category of Persons of Interest as it Relates to the Death of Seth Rich’

U.S. News
Comments

REVEALED: Google’s Social Justice Warriors Create Wrongthink Blacklists

U.S. News
Comments

Chaffetz Blasts DOJ: No More Press Conferences On Leakers “Until You Have Some People In Handcuffs”

U.S. News
Comments

Maryland City Mulling Over Idea To Let Illegal Immigrants Vote

U.S. News
Comments

Comments