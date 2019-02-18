Emails Show How Fake University Set Up by ICE Lured Foreign Students

In the summer of 2017, a foreign student in Michigan received an email from an official at the University of Farmington.

“It was a pleasure speaking with you,” university official Ali Milani wrote to the student from India. “Thank you for your recent interest in The University of Farmington, a nationally accredited business and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) institution. Here at the University of Farmington we have created an innovative learning environment that combines traditional instruction with fulltime professional experiences. We offer flexible class schedules and a focus on students who do not want to interrupt their careers.”

At the bottom of the email, it described the university as: “A nationally accredited institution authorized to enroll international students by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

