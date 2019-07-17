EMBARRASSING: Democrat-Led House Votes To Kill Trump Impeachment Effort

The Democrat-led House has voted by a staggering 332-95 margin to kill the far-left’s impeachment effort against President Trump in a humiliating blow against The Squad and The Resistance.

Though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tried unsuccessfully to quell impeachment talk for months, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) submitted articles of impeachment anyway on Wednesday with the four far-left congresswomen known as “The Squad’s” blessing.

The majority of Democrats along with all the Republicans voted to table the effort. Just 95 Democrats voted for it.

Green had previously tried and failed to impeach Trump several times already in 2017 and 2018, by similarly embarrassing margins.

The fact that Democrats could barely move the needle on impeachment despite their majority in the House and constant anti-Trump rhetoric by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar shows just how unpopular the far-left’s position is on impeaching the president.

Trump weighed in shortly after the vote was announced, calling it “the most ridiculous and time consuming project I ever had to work on.”

“The United States House of Representatives has just overwhelmingly voted to kill the Resolution on Impeachment, 332-95-1. This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time consuming project I have ever had to work on,” Trump tweeted.

….Greatest Economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

“Impeachment of your President, who has led the Greatest Economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again!”

