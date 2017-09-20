Embarrassment as Theresa May Delivers Speech to Mostly Empty United Nations General Assembly

Theresa May suffered an embarrassing moment today as she delivered a speech to a mostly empty room at the United Nations.

The Prime Minister’s attack on Donald Trump was heard by a handful of diplomats – with vacant seats far outnumbering the officials in the audience.

It comes just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron drew a much larger audience to hear him speak to the UN General Assembly, held this week in New York.

And it was packed to the rafters as Donald Trump delivered his ‘rocket man’ speech yesterday.

