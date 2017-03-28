Embattled DNC Asks All Staffers For Resignation Letters

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has launched a major reorganization of the party’s organization that has been stung by recent crisis — and the DNC has requested the resignation letters of all current staffers be submitted by next month.

Party staffs typically sees major turnover with a new boss, but the mass resignation letters will give Perez a chance to completely remake the DNC’s headquarters from scratch after staffing had already reached unusual low following a round of layoffs in December.

Immediately after Perez’ election in late February, a top adviser to outgoing DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile, Leah Daughtry, asked every employee to submit a letter of resignation dated April 15, according to multiple sources familiar with the party’s internal working.

