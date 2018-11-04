Emergency Alert to Trump Concerning Foreign Election Meddling, Voter Fraud, & Censorship

Note from Alex Jones: All evidence shows that a populist red wave is unstoppable worldwide, as was just witnessed in Brazil and Germany. Just as polls were fake in 2016, the polls are similarly fake now, but still show a smaller margin of defeat for Republicans. This is a major indicator that the landslide we saw for Trump in 2016 that was able to defeat the election/voter fraud carried out by the Democrats is going to be even bigger this year, but coupled with massive coordinated censorship of conservative and nationalist media, huge evidence of Democrats voting in the names of dead people, and other forms of election fraud.

All this points towards the serious possibility the American people and Republican Party may have the midterms stolen from us through fraud. It must be contested by the Republicans in Congress, it must be challenged by the American People, it must be battled and overturned by the president.

But even if we win, the cancer of organized crime represented by the Democrats and their foreign handlers must be challenged and removed or this country has no hope of surviving into the future.

Remember, the Democrats always blame their enemies for what they themselves are doing, so when they claimed election fraud by the Russians and election meddling by Republicans, the truth was the Democrats were involved with the Russians, not the other way around. Well this time we have major election fraud by Communist China and others meddling inside our election – and worst of all it’s all being done in the open, in our face. We have the proof, and future hearings and investigations will bear decisive fruit.

Alex Jones, who predicted Donald Trump’s presidential win in 2016, is now warning that a perfect storm of Big Tech censorship, foreign interference, and Democrat-orchestrated election fraud coupled with MSM blocking Republicans from even advertising, forms a massive Blue sea wall of traitorous fraud that may stop the Red Wave.

To be clear, even if America is able to fight its way through this unprecedented fraud, and republicans hold onto Congress, we the people must go on the offensive and demand that the anti-American criminal network known as the Democrat Party be brought to justice if this nation has any hope of surviving.

We have to start creating the new narrative – which is the true narrative – that we won and that populists are winning all over the world, but the globalists have made their stand here in America, and are putting in place the most incredible perfect storm of coordinated fraud we’ve ever seen: $32 billion pumped in by Soros, huge election meddling by the Communist Chinese and EU, armies of illegal aliens organized to vote using the names they stole from dead Americans, the total and complete draconian censorship of conservatives, the blocking of Republican ads on Facebook and CNN, by allowing Democrats to pile on and spend 10 to 1. This is all total proof of their desperate power grab and attempt to steal the election.

If they win, instead of letting them go on the offense, we must go on total offense with the fact that they’ve hung themselves by the incredible crimes they’ve openly committed. This way our troops are mobilized and aren’t demoralized by any defeats and understand the real fight is just starting.

Bottom line, Democrats are America-hating traitors. This is a maxim they embrace. Better put, they’re NOT Americans. Powerful multinational corporations allied with foreign dictatorships knew they could never take the U.S. down from without, it had to be done from the inside. You are witnessing that attempted take-down. We are literally fighting for the very existence of our Republic.

In closing, we leave you with 4 tips on facing your enemies and getting your head in the game from author Robert Greene’s 33 Strategies of War:

1. The Polarity Strategy

Life is endless battle and conflict, and you cannot fight effectively unless you can identify your enemies. Learn to smoke out your enemies, to spot them by the signs and patterns that reveal hostility. Then, once you have them in your sights, inwardly declare war. Your enemies can fill you with purpose and direction.

2. The Guerrilla-War-Of-The-Mind Strategy

What most often weighs you down and brings you misery is the past. You must consciously force yourself to react to the present moment. Be ruthless on yourself; do not repeat the same tired methods. Wage guerrilla war on your mind, allowing no static lines of defense — make everything fluid and mobile.

3. The Counterbalance Strategy

In the heat of battle, the mind tends to lose its balance. It is vital to keep you presence of mind, maintaining your mental powers, whatever the circumstances. Make the mind tougher by exposing it to adversity. Learn to detach yourself from the chaos of the battlefield.

4. The Death-Ground Strategy

You are your own worst enemy. You waste previous time dreaming of the future instead of engaging in the present. Cut your ties to the past — enter unknown territory. Place yourself on “death ground”, where your back is against the wall and you have to fight like hell to get out alive.

