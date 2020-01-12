EMERGENCY BROADCAST NOW LIVE: UN Officially Admits To Covering Up Deaths & Injuries Caused By Vaccines On A Planetary Scale

Alex Jones breaks down the admission by a United Nations scientist that vaccines cause death and injuries despite the fact the establishment bills them as completely safe. Also, Jones discusses California’s latest outrageous policy of teaching 8th graders how to drink blood as part of its new mandatory sex education curriculum.

Check out this explosive report!

Watch Alex Jones break down this bombshell report live below:

Also tune in at infowars.com/show

Watch the critical video for yourself below:

