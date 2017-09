Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the deep state’s movements against the President and their plot to execute an assassination that places them back in power.

Alex is a bit dramatic but I stand by my assessment: global enemies would be emboldened by a coup attempt on @potus https://t.co/9AKkWL3jkB — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) September 1, 2017