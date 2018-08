Alex Jones breaks down how rogue employees inside big tech firms are behind de-platforming Infowars.

Emergency Alert: Democrats Testing Internet Kill Switch On Infowars / Site Nearing Collapse https://t.co/Zt02KoSmXg — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 10, 2018

EMERGENCY EXLUSIVE: Democrats / Deep State Close To Taking Down Infowars from Infowars on Vimeo.