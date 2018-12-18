Emergency: Leftists Attempting To Erase All Nationalists From The Airwaves

Border wall funding is in flux, as the Trump administration pledges $4.8 billion in development aid to Mexico. The Trump admin also moves to ban bump stocks, in a setback for the Second Amendment. Documentary filmmaker Del Bigtree joins the show to discuss the vaccine coverup. And leftists come together to ban PewDiePie, Michael Savage and more — tune in to the Tuesday edition of War Room!

Watch on Facebook:


