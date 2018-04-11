Emergency Message to Trump: Putin Accuses Deep State Of False Flag In Syria

Everyone needs to send this emergency message to @RealDonaldTrump. We supported you because, unlike the globalist puppet Hillary Clinton, you wanted to focus on saving America instead of expanding Middle Eastern wars.

Mr. President, this might turn into the last war humanity will ever fight if we don’t stop it now.

