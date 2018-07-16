Emergency Report: The Censorship Master Plan Decoded

This key report, prepared for lawmakers and for President Trump, serves as a roadmap on how tech giants covertly silence online speech – and how America can ﬁght back against these monopolists working in sync with corporate media and left-leaning “fact checking” sites.

To date, no one has assembled a comprehensive compendium of the aggressive censorship strategies and mechanisms now being deployed against users being targeted by the tech giants. This document aims to serve as a primer “blueprint” to explain both the motivations behind the extreme censorship as well as the technical/mechanical means through which such censorship is carried out.

This document should be required reading for any lawmaker or government official interested in protecting the freedom of speech that has served as a critical pillar in our society for over two centuries.

Click here for a fullscreen, printable version.

For a brief overview of what the report contains, please watch the following: