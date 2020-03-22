Emergency Report Two Minutes To Martial Law: Learn What's Coming Next And How To Protect Yourself

The Department of Justice has quietly asked Congress for sweeping new emergency powers, including the ability to ask judges to temporarily suspend constitutional rights during the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies.

Leaked documents apparently show the department’s requests to Congress over a number of topics, including the possibility of indefinitely detaining citizens without trial and suspending other constitutional protections related to the courts.

The request to suspend habeas corpus – the right to appear in front of a judge and ask to be released before trial – and other court proceedings has constitutional experts calling the government requests “terrifying.”

