Emergency Report Two Minutes To Martial Law: Learn What's Coming Next And How To Protect Yourself

The Department of Justice has quietly asked Congress for sweeping new emergency powers, including the ability to ask judges to temporarily suspend constitutional rights during the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies.

Leaked documents apparently show the department’s requests to Congress over a number of topics, including the possibility of indefinitely detaining citizens without trial and suspending other constitutional protections related to the courts.

The request to suspend habeas corpus – the right to appear in front of a judge and ask to be released before trial – and other court proceedings has constitutional experts calling the government requests “terrifying.”

Alex Jones delivered a special 2+ hour Saturday report on this very subject. Watch now!

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

First Look At Internal Passports To Travel Within The United States

First Look At Internal Passports To Travel Within The United States

U.S. News
Comments
Rachel Maddow Calls On Networks To Censor President Trump's Coronavirus Briefings As Approval Climbs

Rachel Maddow Calls On Networks To Censor President Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings As Approval Climbs

U.S. News
Comments

Media Whines Coronavirus Delaying ‘Life-Saving’ Gender Operations For Trans People

U.S. News
comments

Army Deploys To New York As NYC Reports 1 Coronavirus Death Per Hour On Friday

U.S. News
comments

National Guard Deploys In Baltimore As City Enforces Restrictive Curfew

U.S. News
comments

Comments