Emergency: US, Russia and China Prepare Neutron Bombs For Possible NKorea Strike

The US, China and Russia are threatening military action against North Korea, which could include neutron bombs capable of low yield thermonuclear payloads designed to maximize lethal radiation in the immediate area of the blast while minimizing the physical damage.

The Pentagon considers neutron bombs as the only practical nuclear weapons in existence because they won’t ensure the mutual destruction of state actors.


