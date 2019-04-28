Emergency! Terrorists Hit 21 States With Lethal Biological Weapons

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists are weaponizing illegal migrant flows to spread the measles outbreak throughout America, with the Center for Disease Control admitting that illegal migrants are the original carriers despite the MSM demonizing anti-vaxxers as the culprits.

So far in 2019, over 20 states (many border states) have confirmed measles cases, including Texas, California, and even New Hampshire, highlighting the health risks of transporting illegal migrants all over the nation.

A tidal wave of illegal immigration has now crippled America’s southern border. Matt Bracken hosts to break down this critical topic and takes your calls.


CNN Panel Questions Whether Trump's Condolences After Synagogue Shooting Are Sincere

Hundreds of migrants board 'the Beast' train in Mexico in risky move to get closer to US border

