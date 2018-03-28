Alex Jones breaks down the FBI’s detainment of globalist whistleblower Ted Malloch, who frequently joins Infowars to break down key intel inside the Trump administration.

Malloch was reportedly detained Wednesday after flying into the United States from London.

EMERGENCY BROADCAST ALEX JONES @jerome_corsi TONIGHT Wednesday, March 28, at https://t.co/8yxnbeoqQC @infowars at 7pm CT, 8pm ET BREAKING NEWS – TED MALLOCH flying from LONDON detained by FBI, questioned @realDonaldTrump PROBING @JulianAssange Russia. GRAND JURY SUBPOENA Fri DC — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) March 28, 2018