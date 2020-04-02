Emergency!!! Trump Must Open America Immediately, Or The Greatest Depression Awaits - Watch Live

In this LIVE Thursday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes discusses the crippling depression around the corner if America continues to shutter businesses indefinitely. Investor George Gammon joins the show to break down how to navigate the coming coronavirus stagflation, as the Federal Reserve revs up the printing presses. Together Barnes and Gammon will petition President Trump to Reopen America, or risk a severe economic downturn that threatens America more than any virus can.

Tune in from 7-9PM Monday-Thursday to get the inside scoop from @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News.

Emergency!!! Trump Must Open America Immediately Or The Greatest Depression Awaits https://t.co/GnD6VXskEA — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 3, 2020

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!