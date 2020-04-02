Emergency!!! Trump Must Open America Immediately, Or The Greatest Depression Awaits - Watch Live

In this LIVE Thursday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes discusses the crippling depression around the corner if America continues to shutter businesses indefinitely. Investor George Gammon joins the show to break down how to navigate the coming coronavirus stagflation, as the Federal Reserve revs up the printing presses. Together Barnes and Gammon will petition President Trump to Reopen America, or risk a severe economic downturn that threatens America more than any virus can.

Tune in from 7-9PM Monday-Thursday to get the inside scoop from @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Hospital Worker Faces Twitter Cancel Mob After Saying 'Whores' Shouldn't Visit ER to Get STD Checks During a Pandemic

Hospital Worker Faces Twitter Cancel Mob After Saying ‘Whores’ Shouldn’t Visit ER to Get STD Checks During a Pandemic

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No "New Cases" of Coronavirus

Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No “New Cases” of Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments

Coronageddon: Pentagon Ordering 100,000 Body Bags

U.S. News
comments

Coronavirus Ravaging New Orleans

U.S. News
comments

Shots Fired After Shooter Angered by Man Asking Him to Cover His Cough

U.S. News
comments

Comments