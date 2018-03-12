Eminem Attacks Gun Owners, NRA During iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance (Video)

Image Credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Rapper turned political activist Eminem took aim at gun owners and the National Rifle Association (NRA) Sunday night while performing his hit single “Nowhere Fast” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children,” Eminem rhymed while taking the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Detriot-based crooner called out the NRA in a gun control-themed verse, rapping, “This whole country is going nuts/ And the NRA is in our way. They’re responsible for this whole production. They hold the strings, they control the puppet.”

Eminem’s politically charged performance Sunday was preceded by a call to action from Alex Moscou, a sophomore who survived the mass shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Read more


