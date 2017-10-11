Eminem Attacks Trump in Four Minutes of Furious Rap

Eminem unleashed a fierce attack on President Donald Trump in a rap video broadcast during the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night that went viral almost as soon as it was posted.

Over the more-than-4-minute verbal barrage dubbed “The Storm,” Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, attacks Trump for his response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, his repeated assailing of NFL protesters and his war of words with North Korea.

In the video recorded Friday in the rapper’s hometown of Detroit, according to Variety, a hooded Eminem cyphers in a parking structure as nine others look on in the background.

Eminem launches blistering attacks on the president, calling him a “kamikaze” that could cause “a nuclear holocaust” and a “racist 94-year-old grandpa.”

