Eminem 'Extremely Angry' Trump Ignored Him: 'I Feel Like He's Not Paying Attention To Me!'

Washed up rapper Eminem whined in a recent interview that he’s “extremely angry” President Trump ignored his embarrassing “freestyle” rap at the BET Awards last month.

BET.com reports:

During his recent interview, Eminem expressed his frustrations with Trump ignoring his BET freestyle. “I was and still am extremely angry,” the “Walk on Water” artist said. “I can’t stand that motherf**ker. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Is Marshall currently transitioning into Michelle? Someone needs to confiscate this man’s soy milk.


