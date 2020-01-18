Eminem gets slammed for lyric on bombing of Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

Image Credits: C Flanigan/WireImage.

Editor’s comment: Desperately seeking attention to become relevant again

Eminem is facing criticism over lyrics in a song from his new album that some interpret as making light of the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

The track “Unaccommodating” on his album “Music to Be Murdered By,” which was released Friday, contains the lyrics: “But I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

Neither Eminem nor Grande immediately returned requests for comment Friday.

Figen Murray, whose son died in the attack in Manchester, England, in May 2017, expressed her disapproval on Twitter on Friday morning.

Read more

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

UK Company Creates Knives Without Tips as Crime Wave Soars to Decade High

UK Company Creates Knives Without Tips as Crime Wave Soars to Decade High

Hot News
Comments
Backlash as Eminem ‘Jokes’ About Manchester Arena Bombing In New Track

Backlash as Eminem ‘Jokes’ About Manchester Arena Bombing In New Track

Hot News
Comments

Swamp Creatures Unite! Comey’s Daughter Among Deep Staters Prosecuting Anti-Trump Leaker

Hot News
comments

CNN Slammed for Claiming it ‘Obtained’ Audio of Warren-Sanders Exchange

Hot News
comments

45-Year-Old Man Caught With Child Pornography Says He Identifies as an 8-Year-Old Girl

Hot News
comments

Comments