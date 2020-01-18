Eminem gets slammed for lyric on bombing of Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

Editor’s comment: Desperately seeking attention to become relevant again

Eminem is facing criticism over lyrics in a song from his new album that some interpret as making light of the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.

The track “Unaccommodating” on his album “Music to Be Murdered By,” which was released Friday, contains the lyrics: “But I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

Eminem's new song lyrics, "bombs away like I'm outside an Ariana concert" referencing the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. Wow. https://t.co/1eIBRT4IAn — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) January 17, 2020

Havent heard the new eminem yet and whilst I've been a massive fan of his for the longest, I rlly cant stand for the ariana bombing line particularly having met ppl over the last year since I've moved here that were actually directly affected by incident… — 𝕃𝔼𝕎𝕀𝕊 (@LewisThorp) January 17, 2020

Neither Eminem nor Grande immediately returned requests for comment Friday.

Figen Murray, whose son died in the attack in Manchester, England, in May 2017, expressed her disapproval on Twitter on Friday morning.

