Eminem goes off on Donald Trump at United Kingdom concerts: 'F*** Trump'

Eminem already made clear where he stood on Donald Trump as a candidate. Now he’s targeting his displeasure at Donald Trump the president.

The Detroit rapper blasted Trump during three recent festival performances in Scotland and England, his only scheduled shows of 2017.

Sporting “FACK TRUMP” shirts at each of the shows, Eminem also voiced his vitriol during his sets at Glasgow Summer Sessions and the Reading Festival, ahead of his 2002 song “White America,”

“Scotland might have to be our new home, because (profanity) ain’t going so well in the states,” he told the Glasgow crowd of 35,000 on Thursday. “And I just want to take this moment out right now to say (profanity) Donald Trump!”

See Eminem’s anti-Trump comments at Glasgow Summer Sessions. Clip contains profanity.

