Eminem Invokes Vegas Mass Shooter in New Anti-Gun Anthem

Aging rapper Eminem invokes the Las Vegas massacre in a track off his new album aimed at dissing the Second Amendment.

In the song, “Darkness,” which is accompanied by a graphic music video, Eminem walks through the Vegas shooter’s thoughts as he prepares to unload a barrage of gunfire on a crowd of concert-goers, similar to the gruesome scene that unfolded on October 1, 2017, during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Rapping lyrics like, “Fuck the Colt 45, I’ma need somethin’ stronger,” and “Commando with extra clips, I got ammo for all the hecklers,” Eminem describes how an armed psycho hopped up on prescription medication loses grip on reality and snaps, with “rapid fire spittin’ for all the concert-goers.”

“Finger on the trigger, but I’m a licensed owner / With no prior convictions, so loss, the sky’s the limit,” raps the lyricist, in a not-so-subtle dig at law-abiding gun owners.

“Strapped like I’m a soldier,” Eminem says in another line, echoing liberal terminology which redefines semi-automatic rifles as weapons of war.

Despite singing earlier in the song about being “schizo” and on “booze,” “valium,” “meds,” and “benzodiazepine,” Eminem ends his anti-gun rant claiming, “But if you’d like to know the reason why I did this / You’ll never find a motive, truth is I have no idea / I am just as stumped, no signs of mental illness.”

The video ends with a slow zoom out on a smattering of TVs in the shape of the United States, all playing news reports of shootings from across the country.

“When will this end?” text on the video asks. “When enough people care.”

“Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America,” the video concludes, exposing its true purpose.

Further evidence of the song’s intent to undermine gun rights can be found at Eminem’s very own website, where he credits various Democrat-run gun control groups – including the Giffords Law Center, Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety, Sandy Hook Promise and March for Our Lives – with helping “put an end to senseless gun violence.”

In other news related to Eminem’s surprise new album, “Music to Murder By,” the rapper was criticized this week for including a lyric on the song, “Unaccommodating,” alluding to the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, a jihadist attack which left 23 people dead.

Read the lyrics for “Darkness” below, via genius.com:

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna be alone, I don’t wanna be

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness

I don’t wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello darkness, my old friend)



[Verse 1]

Here I am, alone again

Can’t get out of this hole I’m in

It’s like the walls are closin’ in

You can’t help me, no one can

I can feel these curtains closin’

I go to open ’em

But something pulls ’em closed again

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Feels like I’m loathing in Las Vegas

Haven’t got the vaguest why I’m so lost

But I’d make you this small wager

If I bet you I’ll be in tomorrow’s paper

Who would the odds favor?

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

I’m so much like my father, you would think that I knew him

I keep pacin’ this room, Valium and chase it with booze

One little taste, it’ll do

Maybe I’ll take it and snooze, then tear up the stage in a few

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Fuck the Colt 45, I’ma need somethin’ stronger

If I pop any caps, it better be off of vodka

Round after round after round, I’m gettin’ loaded (Haha)

That’s a lot of shots, huh? (Double entendre)

(Hello darkness, my old friend) [Chorus] [Verse 2]

Now I’m starin’ at the room service menu off a Benzo

I can hear the music continue to crescendo

I can see the whole fuckin’ venue from my window

That’s when you know you’re schizo

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

‘Cause I keep peekin’ out the curtain from the hotel

The music is so loud

But it’s almost as though I don’t hear no sound

I should get ready for the show now

Wait is this the whole crowd? I thought this shit was sold out

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

But it’s only the opening act, it’s early, don’t overreact

Then something told me relax

And just hope for the show to be packed

Don’t wanna hit the stage before they fill each row to the max

‘Cause that’d be totally wack

You can’t murder a show nobody’s at

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

But what if nobody shows? Panic mode

‘Bout to snap and go motherfuckin’ wacko at any second

‘Bout to cancel the show just as fans below rush the entrance

Plan is a go to wreck shit, cameras in all directions

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

The press is about to go ape shit bananas on all the networks

Commando with extra clips, I got ammo for all the hecklers

I’m armed to the teeth, another Valium, fall off the bed

Hit the ground and crawl to the dresser

Alcohol on my breath as I reach for the Scope

I’m blackin’ out, I’m all out of meds

With them benzodiazepines gone

Now it’s just magazines sprawled out on the floor

Fuck the media, I’m goin’ all out, this is war

(Hello darkness, my old friend) [Chorus] [Verse 3]

People start to show up, time to start the show up

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

It’s 10:05 PM and the curtain starts to go up

And I’m already sweatin’ but I’m locked and loaded

For rapid fire spittin’ for all the concert-goers

Scopes for sniper vision, surprise from out of nowhere

As I slide the clip in from inside the hotel

Leanin’ out the window, going Keyser Söze

Finger on the trigger, but I’m a licensed owner

With no prior convictions, so loss, the sky’s the limit

So my supplies infinite, strapped like I’m a soldier

Got ’em hopping over walls and climbing fences

Some of them John Travolta, staying alive by inches

(Hello darkness, my old friend)

Cops are knockin’, oh fuck, thought I blocked the entrance

Guess show time is over

No suicide note, just a note for target distance

But if you’d like to know the reason why I did this

You’ll never find a motive, truth is I have no idea

I am just as stumped, no signs of mental illness

Just tryin’ to show ya the reason why we’re so fucked

‘Cause by the time it’s over, won’t make the slightest difference

(Hello darkness, my old friend) [Chorus]

