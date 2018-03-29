Emma Gonzalez Retweets Message Blaming "White Boys' Entitlement" As Cause Of All School Shootings

Parkland survivor turned celebrity superstar Emma Gonzalez on Tuesday retweeted a message attacking “white boys” as the “most entitled demographic by far” and blaming them as the cause of all school shootings.

“[I]f bullying caused school shootings, you would see trans shooters, queer shooters, female shooters, POC shooters,” the message Gonzalez retweeted to her nearly 1.5 million Twitter followers read. “[B]ullying does not cause school shootings; entitlement does. and white boys are the most entitled demographic by far.”

white boys have been promised wealth, power, and women-as-commodity in all forms of media since childhood. and when they don't receive it, they react the way mass media has taught them: with glorious violence. — Eden Cheung (@edennnnnn) March 21, 2018

Her follow-up tweet read: “[W]hite boys have been promised wealth, power, and women-as-commodity in all forms of media since childhood. and when they don’t receive it, they react the way mass media has taught them: with glorious violence.”