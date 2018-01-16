Emma Watson Writes Open Letter Apologizing For Her 'White Privilege'

Actress Emma Watson wrote an open letter to her book club after reading Reni Eddo-Lodge’s “Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race” where she acknowledged her “white privilege” and said she’s thought about the ways she “upholds a system that is structurally racist.”

After coming out as a feminist in 2015, Watson was criticized by black feminists for being a privileged “white feminist.” She said she began “panicking” as a result.

“What was the need to define me — or anyone else for that matter — as a feminist by race? What did this mean? Was I being called racist?”

“Every time I think I’ve peeled all the layers, there’s another layer to peel,” she said.

Indeed, Emma. Acknowledging your “white privilege” is a never-ending process for which the only logical conclusion at the end is to commit suicide.

Watson’s letter read:

Dear OSS, There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged and accounted for. I know this to be the case from my own education, and I know there is so much more for me to learn. This is why I’m excited to announce that our first book of 2018 is Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge which talks about the history of racism in Britain, and ways we can see, acknowledge and challenge racism. I am not supposed to have favourites, however this was the most important book for me this year. When I gave my UN speech in 2015, so much of what I said was about the idea that “being a feminist is simple!” Easy! No problem! I have since learned that being a feminist is more than a single choice or decision. It’s an interrogation of self. Every time I think I’ve peeled all the layers, there’s another layer to peel. But, I also understand that the most difficult journeys are often the most worthwhile. And that this process cannot be done at anyone else’s pace or speed. When I heard myself being called a “white feminist” I didn’t understand (I suppose I proved their case in point). What was the need to define me — or anyone else for that matter — as a feminist by race? What did this mean? Was I being called racist? Was the feminist movement more fractured than I had understood? I began…panicking. It would have been more useful to spend the time asking myself questions like: What are the ways I have benefited from being white? In what ways do I support and uphold a system that is structurally racist? How do my race, class and gender affect my perspective? There seemed to be many types of feminists and feminism. But instead of seeing these differences as divisive, I could have asked whether defining them was actually empowering and bringing about better understanding. But I didn’t know to ask these questions. I met a woman this year named Happy who works for an organization called Mama Cash and she told me this about her long history working in the women’s sector: “Call me out. But if you’re going to call me out, walk alongside me as I do the work”. Working alongside women like Happy is a privilege. As human beings, as friends, as family members, as partners, we all have blind spots; we need people that love us to call us out and then walk with us while we do the work.

Note, Watson runs this book club, which she calls “Our Shared Shelf.”

Not only is she pushing this self-hate onto her fans through social media, she’s also running what amounts to a cult for some of her closest followers.

I find it hard to believe these fanatical left-wing Hollywood actresses are doing anything other than playing a role for their Hollywood masters.

Take a look at her Twitter, you’ll see she’s shilling for every liberal cause in the book and retweeting Sadiq Khan and calls to save DACA. Unlike someone like Rose McGowan, she says absolutely nothing which would upset the current power structure.

For example, you won’t find her saying anything praising Ronan Farrow, the man behind the #MeToo movement who The Hollywood Reporter recently called “the Hollywood Prince Who Torched the Castle.”

None of this would have come out if it wasn’t for Farrow going rogue.

You will find her saying the unique depravity of Hollywood’s ruling elite is common “in all industries.”

Emma Watson is not just crazy in the head, she’s playing a role Hollywood elites want her to play.