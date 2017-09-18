Emmys: Knives Out for Trump as Stephen Colbert Attacks POTUS in Opening Monologue (Video)

Stephen Colbert wasted no time in attacking President Trump in his opening monologue at the 69th Emmy Awards show this year.

“What a year it has been for television,” said Colbert, “the industry is booming, there are over 450 original scripted shows made this year. Of course there’s no way anyone could actually watch that much TV, other than the president, who seems to have a lot of time for that sort of thing. Hello sir, thank you for joining us! Looking forward to the tweets.”

Colbert then took a swipe at failed presidential candidate Ted Cruz, who recently was involved in controversy after a staffer liked a porn video from Cruz’s Twitter account.

