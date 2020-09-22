Emmys Score Lowest Ratings In History For A Major Awards Show

History made!

From Mediaite, “Emmys Hit Lowest Ever Viewership For a Major Awards Show, Fail to Make a Dent Against Sunday Night Football, NBA Playoffs”:

The 2020 Emmy Awards not only hit their lowest ever viewership on Sunday night, but also managed to score the lowest viewership for any major awards show in history, according to Nielsen. The award show averaged a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.1 million viewers total for ABC, dropping roughly 12 percent from last year’s total viewership. This year’s low ratings come after last year’s historic low for a top TV awards show, during which the host-less ceremony aired on Fox with a 33 percent decline from the previous year.

The show featured Jimmy Kimmel trying to make his post-cancellation comeback by getting screamed at and told to shout, “Black Lives Matter!”



Owen reacts to the video of Jimmy Kimmel at the Emmy’s being made to say ‘Black Lives Matter’, and discusses how Hollywood is blatantly just anti-white and how we can see it permeate our culture.

“Say it so Mike Pence can hear it!” his co-host shouted at him.

Last year was the first time the Emmys saw less than 7 million viewers, according to Deadline, but this year’s results barely cracked 6 million. Host Jimmy Kimmel predicted the record low during an interview with Deadline: “I know everyone will get crazy when I say this, but this will probably be the lowest-rated Emmys of all time,” he said. “I would bet almost anything on it. Of course it will.”

Seeing as how they sensed this was going to get terrible ratings, is it “racist” that they picked this show to be the “Blackest” ever?

The cringe physically hurts pic.twitter.com/slysIhgAgm — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 21, 2020

