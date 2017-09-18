Emmys TV Review: Donald Trump Overkill Stains Stephen Colbert’s Hosting Debut

Stephen Colbert was the host of the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS tonight, and The Handmaid’s Tale was a big winner. But it was Donald Trump who was more often in the spotlight in a case of glaring overkill.

“In a way, this is all your fault,” Colbert, the host of CBS’ Late Show, told the well-heeled crowd early on at the Microsoft Theatre of Trump’s rise to the White House — because the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host was denied an Emmy win back in the day.

As he has said in the past few weeks and night after viewership-topping late-night, Colbert was quick to reiterate his belief Sunday that Trump is the biggest TV star around.

Read more