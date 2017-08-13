Employers Forecast Health Care Costs Per Employee To Exceed $14,000 Next Year
Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 5

Large employers are projecting that health care costs for each worker they employ will rise to $14,156 next year, according to a survey from the National Business Group on Health.

This year those health care costs, which include premiums and out-of-pocket costs for medical and pharmacy benefits, totaled $13,482 per employee, which means next year they will rise roughly 5 percent.

Sally Pipes, president of the Pacific Research Institute, says that unlike these workers, Americans who purchase plans through Obamacare’s exchanges won’t be so lucky.

“They can expect their premiums to skyrocket by 25 percent or more in 2018,” Pipes said.

Read more

Share3
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 5

Related Articles

This 1980 Letter From Researchers Helped Fuel The Opioid Epidemic

This 1980 Letter From Researchers Helped Fuel The Opioid Epidemic

Health
Comments
Professor: Here Is Why Eco-Friendly Light Bulbs Are Causing Headaches

Professor: Here Is Why Eco-Friendly Light Bulbs Are Causing Headaches

Health
Comments

CDC Destroyed Evidence That Some Vaccines Cause Autism

Health
Comments

Producer Of Anti-Vaccine Movie Banned From Australia

Health
Comments

Trump to declare opioid epidemic a national emergency

Health
Comments

Comments