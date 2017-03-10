Empty Book "Reasons to Vote For Democrats" #1 Amazon Bestseller

There’s a new best-seller on Amazon called “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” that’s being touted as a guaranteed path for the party to become “unstoppable.”

It’s 266 pages of blank paper.

No. 4 among Amazon’s best-sellers on Thursday, it also was No. 1 among political books.

Written by Michael J. Knowles, managing editor for the Daily Wire, it’s described as “the most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date.”

“I’ve been observing the Democratic Party for at least 10 years now and when I observed their record and reasons to vote for them – on reasons of economics or foreign policy or homeland security or civil rights and so on – I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank.”

