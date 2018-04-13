End of EU: Macron's Failures Could Be Last Straw for Europeans

The French President has suggested a host of “colorful ideas” of how the EU should be changing, including the installation of a Eurozone finance minister, but faces tough opposition from across the bloc to implement them, according to Open Europe policy analyst Leopold Traugott.

The so-called Franco-German motor behind the EU has been faltering of late, with cooperation between the two nations not living up to expectations.

After a meeting with German Chancellor, Mr. Macron admits his pro-European reforms cannot be enacted without the help of Berlin.

