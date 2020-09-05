"End Of Quote": Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy, Accidentally Reads Teleprompter Cues

Joe Biden engaged in a giant softball game with the press today – perhaps best described by Newsbusters‘ Curtis Houck as not “even putting the ball on the tee,” rather “This is hitting the ball over the stands and letting Biden run the bases.”

But before we get the choreographed Q&A, you should know that Biden went full Ron Burgundy today – reading “end of quote” off the teleprompter.

Biden just pulled another Ron Burgundy moment by reading the words “end of quote” out loud from the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/1gEQBtWOz3 — Courtney Holland – Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 4, 2020

The Friday flub comes just one day after Biden read ‘topline message’ off another teleprompter.

Oops! Joe Biden read the "topline message" part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn't remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

In short, Biden is now having issues with ‘behind the curtain’ media cues.



Hiding Biden finally crawled out of his hole. He was met with his one lone supporter outside of his appearance at a church in Kenosha, Wisconsin to finally address the Marxist media brainwashed mob violence upon that city that racked up Over $2 million dollars worth of damage to city property alone.

Meanwhile, check out these softballs:

Shorter follow-up question: Why aren't you angrier about Trump?! People want you to get fired up! pic.twitter.com/77YKnZftG2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2020

Nothing about meeting with raging antisemite, Jacob Blake Sr, in the pursuit of more woke points? Nothing about his tax plan that he said his people would ‘shoot me’ for revealing?

Joe Biden is Kenosha says that he can't lay out all his plans in more detail because if he goes on any longer "they'll shoot me." pic.twitter.com/N33k3wyuJl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

Perhaps people will take the press seriously when they start asking serious questions.

