End Period Poverty! Menstrual Equity Now!

On October 19th, National Period Day, protests have been organized across the country to bring attention to a newfangled form of oppression: “Period Poverty.”

Millie Weaver interviews organizers of “Period,” an activist group seeking to eliminate taxes on period products to free up “menstrual equity” as reparations for women because of, you know, the patriarchy.

