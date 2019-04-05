Endgame 2019: Democracy Of Genocide

Alex Jones released Endgame: Blueprint For Global Enslavement twelve years ago.

In the documentary, Jones lays out the proof that a nefarious global combine of super-elites have plotted the downfall and culling of humanity for decades.

In particular, the elites devised a scheme centered around carbon taxation engineered to dominate the conscientious minds of the average human whereby humanity is convinced to give up its freedom for the security of global governance.

Fast forward to 2019 where leading Democrat Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Democratic presidential candidates threaten Americans with a Green New Deal, which is simply the United Nations Agenda 2030 in disguise.

Meanwhile, a United Nations-supported Cloward and Piven style invasion rocks the southern border of the United States threatening total collapse.