Ending 'White Supremacy' Requires Erasure of Washington and Jefferson, Says Antifa Supporter
The Green Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016 says the public’s memory of Gen. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson must be erased to help end “White Supremacy” in the United States.

On Aug. 12, Baraka announced his support of the Antifa street gang which attacked the white-power fascist groups in Charlottesville when state police forcefully ended the racists’ legal demonstration in a city park.

Baraka’s proposed erasure of Washington was predicted by Donald Trump at his August 14 press conference in New York, where he talked about the Charlottesville brawls and deaths:

Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. So this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself where does it stop.

