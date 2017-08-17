Ending 'White Supremacy' Requires Erasure of Washington and Jefferson, Says Antifa Supporter

The Green Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016 says the public’s memory of Gen. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson must be erased to help end “White Supremacy” in the United States.

If you want to remove symbols of white supremacy why are you limiting it to confederacy? Yes Trump, Jefferson & Washington must be next. — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) August 16, 2017

On Aug. 12, Baraka announced his support of the Antifa street gang which attacked the white-power fascist groups in Charlottesville when state police forcefully ended the racists’ legal demonstration in a city park.

I salute the activists from all communities and peoples who are standing up to the racist right-wing in the U.S. — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) August 13, 2017

Baraka’s proposed erasure of Washington was predicted by Donald Trump at his August 14 press conference in New York, where he talked about the Charlottesville brawls and deaths:

Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. So this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself where does it stop.

Reminder: There are actual people out there that want to change the name of Washington, DC, because George Washington owned slaves. pic.twitter.com/PrHRBGgjYP — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) August 15, 2017

