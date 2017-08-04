Enemies of America Destroyed by Group of Talented Artists
Dozens of talented musicians have contributed toward combating the globalist agenda – we have them on video!

As the battle heats up, Infowars is pleased to announce a one week extension to our popular Alex Jones Folk Song cover contest, with $20,000 in cash prizes.

Entries will now be accepted through August 11 at 4pm Central time.

The winner will be announced Aug 25th during the Alex Jones Show broadcast.

We’ll be showcasing entries and posting them to our own Youtube.

**By entering (send to contest@infowars.com) you agree to let Infowars post your video to Infowars.com and to re-upload your video to our Youtube and Facebook channels.**

Check out the latest entries and enter for your chance to win!

Monty Stasis

Rusty Cage 2

J Kozlowski

Chelsea Eiben

Gabriel BG

OMFG LAZERGUNS

Pete Starks London

Red Pill Reality ****

Simon King

the White Shoe Boys

Tyler North

Eepsta Jah

Three separate rewards totaling $20,000 will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also have contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Watch previous entries in the links below and good luck!

