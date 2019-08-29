Engineering School Lowers Entry Bar For Women

Image Credits: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images.

Current female engineering students at the University of Technology at Sydney might not be too pleased with the school’s decision to lower the requirements for accepting women into the program.

The school is lowering the engineering entry bar for women as part of a plan “to get more women to study engineering and consequently get into the engineering workforce.”

Of course, this fails to address that many women simply might not choose to go into engineering because they have no interest in engineering – and critics also pointed out that lowering the bar for women is actually an insult, especially for current female engineering students.


And, apparently the entry bars for law and medical school are as high or higher – and those fields have a higher proportion of women, which suggests that many women capable of succeeding in engineering without lowering the entry bar simply don’t have an interest in the industry.

This applies to a lot of men as well who have the smarts for engineering but lack the personality required to sustain a passion for the field.

Lowering the bar also adds another angle to the debate over the public safety of engineering projects which flared up last year after the Florida International University bridge collapse.

In that incident, three independent engineers who studied the bridge’s design after it fell suggested “a glaring weakness at a key connection point” was “apparently overlooked by designers.”

“As FIU’s ambitions grew, the need to shape a uniquely memorable bridge drove key engineering decisions, resulting in a striking but unorthodox concrete structure,” reported the Miami Herald. “But the design hid a fatal flaw that its designers and reviewers failed to recognize, according to experts who have examined plans and mathematical calculations for the project.”


Michael Cargill shows a video from in front of his gun store where a man taking advantage of the liberal laws allowing criminals to operate in public appears to be defecating while shooting up.


Related Articles

Ilhan Omar Demands UN Take Control of US Borders in Mirror of European Migrant Crisis

Ilhan Omar Demands UN Take Control of US Borders in Mirror of European Migrant Crisis

U.S. News
Comments
ENOUGH: Trump Fights Fake News With Lawyers

ENOUGH: Trump Fights Fake News With Lawyers

U.S. News
Comments

MSM Cries Foul Over Conservatives Turning Culture War Against Them

U.S. News
comments

Grandfather With a Gun Detains Home Intruder

U.S. News
comments

Hurricane Dorian Takes Aim at Florida

U.S. News
comments

Comments